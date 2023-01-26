– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up overall this week, and the show drew AEW’s highest viewership total since early October. It was also the first time Dynamite broke one million viewers since October 5, 2022.

AEW Dynamite averaged 1.003 million viewers this week, just barely managing to finish over a million. Viewership was up compared to last week’s episode, which drew 969,000 viewers. As noted earlier, this is the best viewership for Dynamite since the October 5 episode, which drew 1.038 million viewers.

Ratings were also slightly up in the P18-48 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.32 rating. The number also increased from last week’s 0.31 rating.

Last night’s show continued the build to MJF vs. Bryan Danielson, as Danielson defeated Brian Cage in his latest challenge to secure a 60-minute Ironman match against the AEW World Champion. AEW also presented Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in a main event as a tribute match to the late Jay Briscoe that was also held in celebration of Briscoe’s 39th birthday on January 25. Also, Darby Allin defended the TNT title against Buddy Matthews, and Ruby Soho picked up a big upset win over Toni Storm.

AEW ranked No. 3 for Wednesday for cable originals. The show maintained its spot in the Top 3 from last week.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):

