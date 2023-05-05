Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past week’s AEW Dynamite had its lowest viewership in over six months, although the ratings were steady. The show had 776,000 viewers with an 0.28 (371,000 viewers) in 18-49 and an 0.20 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter hour. The show started with less viewers than normal and many of the demos peaked early. However, men 35-49 peaked between 8:30 and 9:15.

Dynamite was #8 for the night and #4 in its time slot. In the time slot it was behind the NBA, NHL and Bravo. Specifically, the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff game on TNT (4,512,000/156), Vanderpump Rules on Bravo (1,412,000/0.58) and New Jersey vs. Carolina NHL playoffs (1,297,000/0.45).

AEW was #10 in women 18-49, #6 in men 18-49, #8 in 18-34, #11 in women 12-34 and #6 in men 12-34. It did manage to beat FOX and CBS in its second hour.

Compared to last week, the show was down 10.1% in viewers, up 0.5% in 18-49 and down 5.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 6% in viewers, down 11.9% in 18-49 and down 16.6% in 18-34.

Dynamite had 107,000 in men 18-34, 34,000 in women 18-34, 164,000 in men 35-49 and 66,000 in women 35-49. It had 271,000 in men 18-49 (up 2.7%) and 100,000 in women 18-49 (down 4.8%). The audience was 73% male. Dynamite had an 0.13 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.20 in 18-34 (down 5.4%), 0.36 in 35-49 (up 4.5%) and 0.32 in 50+ (down 17.9%).

Q1: Orange Cassidy, Bandido, Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs. Jericho Appreciation Society – 895,000 viewers, 416,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of eight-man tag/Jack Perry & Darby Allin promo/Chris Jericho, Adam Cole & Britt Baker segment/Blackpool Combat Club promo – 804,000 viewers (down 91,000), 387,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q3: Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale/Hikaru Shida returns/House of Black promo – 824,000 viewers (up 20,000), 390,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q4: Trios battle royal – 802,000 viewers (down 20,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q5: MJF & Sammy Guevara segment/Kenny Omega & Don Callis promo/Wardlow squash/Christian Cage promo – 766,000 viewers (up 36,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q6: Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh visit Mark Briscoe’s farm/Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson – 733,000 viewers (down 33,000), 367,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q7: End of White vs. Starks/MJF & Jack Perry segment – 692,000 viewers (down 41,000), 329,000 in 18-49 (down 38,000)

Q8: Sammy Guevara & MJF vs. Darby Allin & Jack Perry – 692,000 viewers (even), 322,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)