Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was down from last week’s numbers in both measures. The show had 801,000 viewers and an 0.26 rating (337,000) in the key 18-49 demo. It also had an 0.19 in 18-34.
Even with numbers that were down, Dynamite was still #2 for the night and #1 in its timeslot. It was only behind the NBA, which had a late game on ESPN that had 978,000 viewers and an 0.33.
Compared to last week, the show was down 5% in viewers, down 17.4% in 18-49 and down 12.8% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 6.5% in viewers, up 0.3% in 18-49 and up 6.3% in 18-34. It had 90,000 in men 18-34 (down 15.1% from last week), 46,000 in women 18-34 (down 8%), 146,000 in men 35-49 (down 16.6%) and 55,000 in women 35-49 (down 28.6%). The audience was 70% male in 18-49.
Q1: Adam Cole, Bullet Club Gold, Acclaimed segment – 1,063,000 viewers, 441,000 in 18-49
Q2: Eddie Kingston & Daniel Garcia promos/Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin – 858,000 viewers (down 205,000), 370,000 in 18-49 (down 71,000)
Q3: End of Cassidy vs. Martin/Toni Storm promo/Private Party segment/House of Black promo/Swerve Strickland promo – 808,000 viewers (down 50,000), 335,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)
Q4: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata/Deonna Purrazzo debut – 780,000 viewers (down 28,000), 322,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)
Q5: Christian Cage segment/The Outcasts segment/Konosuke Takeshita vs. Darby Allin – 777,000 viewers (down 3,000), 348,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)
Q6: End of Takeshita vs. Allin/ – 733,000 viewers (down 44,000), 300,000 in 18-49 (down 48,000)
Q7: Trent Beretta vs. Bryan Keith vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Brian Cage/Matt Menard promo/Hangman Page promo/Eddie Kingston promo – 729,000 viewers (down 4,000), 303,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)
Q8: Daniel Garcia vs. Swerve Strickland – 690,000 viewers (down 39,000), 284,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)
Overrun: End of Garcia vs. Swerve – 713,000 (up 23,000), 303,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)