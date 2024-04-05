Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up in viewers and was even with last week’s rating, which was one of its lowest in years. The show had 747,000 viewers and an 0.23 (309,000) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.13 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a more detailed look at the numbers, including for each individual quarter.

Dynamite was #3 for the night on cable, only behind the NBA, and #3 for entertainment for the week behind WWE RAW and Vanderpump Rules. Dynamite was #2 in its time slot, behind Oklahoma City vs. Boston, which had 1,166,000 viewers and an 0.37 rating.

Compared to last week, the show was up 0.7% in viewers, up 2.7% in 18-49 and down 2.2% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 14.3% in viewers, down 20.4% in 18-49 and down 43.1% in 18-34. The show had 58,000 in men 18-34, 33,000 in women 18-34, 163,000 in men 35-49 and 55,000 in women 35-49. The audience was 71.5% male in 18-49.

Q1: Adam Copeland promo/Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – 933,000 viewers, 327,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Ospreay vs. Hobbs – 761,000 viewers (down 172,000), 309,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q3: Bryan Danielson vs. Lance Archer – 756,000 viewers (down 5,000), 300,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q4: End of Danielson vs. Archer/Chris Jericho & HOOK segment/Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty promo/Billy Gunn vs. Jay White – 743,000 viewers (down 13,000), 303,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q5: End of Gunn vs. White/Young Bucks & Best Friends segment/Willow Nightingale promo – 780,000 viewers (up 37,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q6: Willow, Stokely Hathaway, Kris Statlander & Mercedes Mone segment/The Young Bucks vs. Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta – 697,000 viewers (down 83,000), 304,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q7: End of Best Friends vs. Young Bucks/Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May – 711,000 viewers (up 14,000), 324,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q8: End of Rosa vs. May/Penta El Zero M promo/Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland segment – 655,000 viewers (down 56,000), 278,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Overrun: End of Joe & Swerve segment – 708,000 viewers (up 53,000), 301,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)