Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episodes of AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite beat its own ratings record for the year Wednesday night, drawing 995,000 viewers and a 0.45 rating, compared to NXT’s 659,000 viewers and 0.17 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers, including the quarter by quarter ratings as both shows made the top 50 this week.

Dynamite had 584,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic while NXT had 217,000. Dynamite skewed younger than it normally does, although not as young as last week. AEW was #2 behind Challenge Double Agent on MTV (900,000 viewers, 0.51 in 18-49) and managed to beat ESPN College Basketball (896,000 viewers, 0.24) head-to-head. NXT was at #37 for the night.

AEW was #1 in Men 18-49, #2 in 18-34 & males 12-34, #5 in women 18-49 and #2 in women 12-34. NXT was #19 in men 18-49 and #9 in males 12-24. Dynamite was up 9% in viewers and 8.3% in the demo, while NXT was up 0.2% and 3.3%, respectively. Dynamite had 104,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 1%), 100,000 in women 18-34 (up 28.2%), 260,000 in men 35-49 (up 3.2%) and 120,000 in women 35-49 (up 13.2%). NXT, meanwhile, had 40,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 185.7%), 20,000 in women 18-34 (up 17.6%), 101,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.3%) and 56,000 in women 35-49 (down 20%).

Sting and Shaquelle O’Neal proved to be the big difference for AEW, although every quarter was strong. However the Sting and Shad quarters tripled NXT in 18-49 and were more than the total viewers of NXT. In 18-49, Sting’s segment had 229,000 compared to NXT’s 50,000. Shaq had 221,000 compared to NXT’s 60,000.

Here’s a detailed quarter-by-quarter breakdown for Dynamite:

Q1: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2 – 934,000 viewers, 531,000 in 18-49

Q2: Darby Allin promo/Sting & Cody segment – 1,069,000 viewers (up 135,000), 645,000 in 18-49 (up 114,000)

Q3: FTR vs. Varisty Blondes/Hangman Page interview – 1,022,000 viewers (down 47,000), 593,000 in 18-49 (down 52,000)

Q4: Dustin Rhodes vs. 10/Shaq & Brandi Rhodes segment/Inner Circle Ultimatum – 1,063,000 viewers (up 41,000), 618,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q5: End of Inner Circle segment/FTR interview/Eddie Kingston & The Butcher & The Blade vs. Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros – 1,010,000 viewers (down 53,000), 593,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q6: End of six-man tag match – 926,000 viewers (down 84,000), 547,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q7: Kenny Omega & Don Callis segment – 963,000 viewers (up 37,000), 581,000 in 18-49 (up 34,000)

Q8: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy – 971,000 viewers (up 8,000), 563,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Segment ft. Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Damian Priest & Scarlett/Segment with Dunne & Killian Dain – 782,000 viewers, 231,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah Scott/Tommaso Ciampa promo/Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise vs. Imperium – 615,000 viewers (down 167,000), 183,000 in 18-49 (down 48,000)

Q3: End of Triple Threat Tag Match/War Games video/Toni Storm & Io Shirai segment – 654,000 viewers (up 41,000), 214,000 in 18-49 (up 31,000)

Q4: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cameron Grimes – 600,000 viewers (down 54,000), 206,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q5: End of Ciampa vs. Grimes/Raquel Gonzalez promo/Boa & Xia Li segment – 638,000 viewers (up 38,000), 216,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q6: Karrion Kross attacks Damian Priest/Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne – 675,000 viewers (up 37,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (up 15,000)

Q7: End of Dain vs. Dunne – 644,000 viewers (down 31,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q8: Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez – 665,000 viewers (up 21,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Dynamite had a 0.18 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.29 in 18-34 (up 12.7%), 0.61 in 35-49 (up 6.1%) and 0.29 in 50+ (up 11.5%). The audience was 60.8% male in 18-49 and 55.4% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.10 in 12-17 (up 11.1% from last week), 0.09 in 18-34 (up 93.5%), 0.25 in 35-49 (down 12.2%) and 0.35 in 50+ (same as last week). The audience was 65% male in 18-49 and 80.7% male in 12-17.