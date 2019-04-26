Raul Mendoza Appears To Suffer Leg Injury At NXT Event

We reported earlier today that NXT referee Tom Castor suffered a broken leg during the main event of a show in Omaha, Nebraska last night, but still managed to call the match. He counted the three to end the match and then threw up the X sign for himself. However, it seems he wasn’t the only injury to happen at that show. Raul Mendoza attempted a baseball slide during a match with Jaxson Ryker when he appeared to injure his knee. The referee threw up the X sign and the match was called off and ruled a no contest.

Mendoza was eventually able to walk to the back with help, according to Wrestling Inc.