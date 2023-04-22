Raven Doesn’t Expect a WWE Hall of Fame Induction in His Future

– During a recent interview with PWMania.com’s Lewis Carlan, former WWE and WCW Superstar Raven was asked about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction, which he doesn’t ever see happening. He stated the following:

“I’m not expecting that to happen. I don’t think they see me that way. I don’t think Vince sees me that way. And obviously, if he saw me in that light, he would have used me better when I was there, so yeah, that’s not happening. I would almost bet everything I own that I’m not going to be inducted this year or any year in the future. And I think that’s why the Impact thing means a lot to me. Also, the Impact thing they only do one person a year.”