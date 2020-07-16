Raven Says He’s Heard That Billy Corgan Is Shutting Down The NWA

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Raven said that he heard that Billy Corgan has plans to shut down the NWA as he’s been disillusioned following recent events. NWA, like nearly every other wrestling company, was forced to go on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time they lost Ricky Starks and TV champion Zicky Dice. In addition to all of that, former Vice President Dave Lagana was accused of sexual assault during the #SpeakingOut movement. Raven previously worked with Corgan for his independent promotion Resistance Pro Wrestling.

Raven said: “I didn’t book for Billy before, I just worked with him in the office. I was like his assistant I guess. Me and Billy get along really well, but I think Billy is shutting it down, from what I hear. The thing is, Billy really does the booking. Billy does all the booking, at least he did with the Resistance Pro. He liked me there to have my wrestling mind so I can say yay or nay to ideas, you know, like if they make sense or they don’t. But ultimately, he was the final say on everything. As he should have been, you know? I don’t know, I heard through the grapevine that Billy is not opening it back up and he’s disillusioned.”

