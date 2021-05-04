wrestling / News

Raw Interviewer Kevin Patrick Welcomes Baby Girl

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Patrick WWE

Kevin Patrick missed this week’s Raw for a very good reason: his wife was giving birth. Kayla Braxton, who filled in on Raw tonight, noted on Raw Talk that Patrick and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Monday.

Patrick shared pics of his daughter, Maisie Rose Egan, on Twitter. You can see them below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Patrick, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading