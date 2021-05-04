wrestling / News
Raw Interviewer Kevin Patrick Welcomes Baby Girl
Kevin Patrick missed this week’s Raw for a very good reason: his wife was giving birth. Kayla Braxton, who filled in on Raw tonight, noted on Raw Talk that Patrick and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Monday.
Patrick shared pics of his daughter, Maisie Rose Egan, on Twitter. You can see them below. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.
♥️ Our hearts are full. Maisie Rose Egan joined the party yesterday, and I promise we won’t stop smiling any time soon. A little beauty, named after my lovely Grama in Chicago. I’m beyond thankful for my incredible wife, Meg. Welcome to the world, little lady ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nye6t94FDN
— Kevin Patrick Egan (@kev_egan) May 4, 2021
