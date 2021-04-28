Ray Flores Discusses CM Punk Potentially Fighting for Triller Fight Club

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed MLW and Triller Fight Club broadcaster Ray Flores. During the chat, he was asked about interest in potentially bringing former UFC fighter and WWE Superstar CM Punk into Triller. CM Punk’s former training partner at Roufusport, Ben Askren, recently took part in a Triller Fight Club bout. Askren lost by knockout in the first round for the pay-per-view fight earlier this month. Below are some highlights.

Flores on a possible fight for CM Punk in Triller: “I think if CM Punk wants to do it, I think that Triller would absolutely be open to it because he’s still a big name. I mean now the fans are coming back. You go to arenas all over the world and you still here chants of CM Punk in different wrestling arenas all over. So if he wants to come back and he’s willing to go in there and train, then I think he absolutely can make the connection, and they’ll definitely be open to it. Whether or not it will happen, it’s kind of like the perfect storm. All the stars need to align for him to get in there, but if he wants to and he’s willing to put in the time in the gym, then why not? I mean, he’s one of those guys that still now after how long he’s been away from sports entertainment and combat sports, he still a big name in combat sports.”

Flores on the unique appeal of the Triller fights: “Also too, you’re going to get high-level match-ups but then you’re also going to get fun, unique fights and then you’re going to get entertainment. ‘Okay, I’m going to come and see a hip-hop artist, and then I’m going to see a guy, a professional boxing trainer who’s a fighter fight, a Reggaetón artist. I mean, it’s kind of all these different things are happening at once, and then you’re getting Frank Mir against Steve Cunningham. Those are the kind of things that you’re like, ‘Is this really happening right now?’ But that’s what you get on Triller.”