Real American Freestyle Announces Signing Of Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal is the latest signee for Real American Freestyle Wrestling. The Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff-headed freestyle promotion announced on Wednesday that Nickal has signed on and will compete at the company’s launch show on August 30th.

Nickal is a former U23 World Championships and US Open Championships winner, having done both in 2019, and was a finalist for the US Olympic Team Trials in 2020. RAFW’s announcement reads:

“Signed and ready for #RAF01 A 3x National Champion Bo Nickal is ready to stake his claim as the best wrestler in the world on the biggest stage the sport has ever seen Tickets for #RealAmericanFreestyle available now https://ticketmaster.com/real-american-freestyle-cleveland-ohio-08-30-2025/event/050062CB85690FB7”