– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Real1 (aka Enzo Amore) shared a story about how Scotty 2 Hotty earned some of the most money ever in his career after his transition to his Too Cool gimmick in WWE with Grandmaster Sexay. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Real1 on how much Scotty 2 Hotty earned from his merchandise as part of Too Cool: “Scotty 2 Hotty told me how he worked for WWE and he was booked all the time on the road doing dark matches and live events and [was] never booked on TV, and he said he was booked for three years straight and never got on TV, and he was waiting for a shot. And then he started doing the Too Sexy/Too Cool/The Worm. He said he made more money in one quarter of a merchandise check than he did for three years wrestling and doing dives off the top rope.”

On what he learned from Scotty’s story: “When I heard that, I promise you that I stopped giving a f— about what anybody had to say about pro wrestling in general. … I sell it. I sell. I’m glad you’re a great wrestler, dude. Learn how to sell.”