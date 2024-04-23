Reality Of Wrestling & UFL’s Houston Roughnecks To Host Row Live This Saturday

Reality Of Wrestling and the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL announced they’re teaming up for a ROW event at Rice Stadium. Here’s the announcement:

REALITY OF WRESTLING AND THE UFL HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS TAG TEAM TO HOST “ROW LIVE” ON SATURDAY, APRIL 27TH AT RICE STADIUM

Free event will emanate live at Gate One at “The Rig” with a Bell Time of 4:30PM

ROW founder, owner and 2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to host a meet-and-greet before the show

HOUSTON, TX, April 23, 2024 – Reality of Wrestling (ROW), founded by 2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Sharmell Huffman, and the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL announced today a tag-team partnership for a special ROW Live event at Rice Stadium, also known as “The Rig,” on Saturday, April 27th at 4:30 pm CT during the Fan Fest tailgate. Additionally, ROW founder and owner Booker T will host a special meet-and-greet with those in attendance before the show.

ROW Live will feature the promotion’s top stars including Ryan Davidson, Eric Lockhart, Promise Braxton, and Edge Stone.

The show is free for those attending the Houston Roughnecks (USFL) vs Birmingham Stallions (USFL) game at 6:00 pm CT airing live on FOX and FOX Sports on SiriusXM.

“The Houston Roughnecks are an amazing team with an incredibly passionate fan base,” said ROW’s Booker T. “We’re excited to bring ROW Live to Rice Stadium for the first time and to partner with this fantastic organization. This is going to be a night you do not want to miss. Now can you dig that?”

“We are so excited to join forces with wrestling legend Booker T to bring this ‘Reality of Wrestling’ experience to our Houston Roughnecks fans, ahead of Saturday’s game at Rice Stadium,” said Catherine Schultz, Houston Roughnecks Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations. “This special event brings together the excitement of professional wrestling and football, uniting fans in a thrilling experience.”

Ranked among the top five wrestling schools and promotions in the country, Reality of Wrestling provides emerging professional wrestlers the opportunity to develop and hone their skills while featuring family-friendly content and quality wrestling programming to diverse audiences around the globe through television, social media and locally held events.

For more information, visit https://realityofwrestling.com/ and https://www.theufl.com/teams/houston and follow along on social media:

Twitter: @realityofwrestling, @XFLRoughnecks

Instagram: @realityofwrestling, @uflroughnecks

About Reality of Wrestling

Reality of Wrestling is a top-tier professional wrestling school and promotion that trains and showcases exceptional unsigned performers from around the world. Established in 2005, Reality of Wrestling is owned and operated by 2-time WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, Booker T. Huffman and his wife, actress and professional wrestling personality, Sharmell Huffman. Ranked among the top five wrestling schools and promotions in the country, Reality of Wrestling provides emerging professional wrestlers the opportunity to develop and hone their skills while featuring family-friendly content and quality wrestling programming to diverse audiences around the globe through television, social media and locally held events. For more information, visit www.realityofwrestling.com.

About the United Football League (UFL):

The United Football League (UFL) is the premier spring football platform, formed by the merging of the XFL and USFL in 2024. The UFL has eight teams in Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C.