Reckoning Responds to Challenge From Xavier Woods for Intergender Singles Match

– During last night’s episode of Raw Talk, Xavier Woods appeared and issued a challenge against Retribution member Reckoning (aka Mia Yim). Earlier in the night, Woods beat Mustafa Ali in a singles match, and he’s currently 2-2 against members of the stable. Now, Woods wants to face Reckoning on next week’s episode of Raw, and the Retribution member appears to be open to the idea.

Woods also wrote on Twitter, “WOOOOO @TrueKofi IS BACK! #KickOutKid picks up the win tonight. So it’s 2-2 meaning next week I will most likely be fighting @ReckoningRTRBTN to round out this best of 5 series we have going.” Reckoning later responded, “Only if you tryna ruin your win streak, scrub.”

It appears Reckoning is down for the challenge based on some of her other tweets, which you can also see below. WWE has not yet confirmed or announced match between the two.