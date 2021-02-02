wrestling / News
Reckoning Responds to Challenge From Xavier Woods for Intergender Singles Match
– During last night’s episode of Raw Talk, Xavier Woods appeared and issued a challenge against Retribution member Reckoning (aka Mia Yim). Earlier in the night, Woods beat Mustafa Ali in a singles match, and he’s currently 2-2 against members of the stable. Now, Woods wants to face Reckoning on next week’s episode of Raw, and the Retribution member appears to be open to the idea.
Woods also wrote on Twitter, “WOOOOO @TrueKofi IS BACK! #KickOutKid picks up the win tonight. So it’s 2-2 meaning next week I will most likely be fighting @ReckoningRTRBTN to round out this best of 5 series we have going.” Reckoning later responded, “Only if you tryna ruin your win streak, scrub.”
It appears Reckoning is down for the challenge based on some of her other tweets, which you can also see below. WWE has not yet confirmed or announced match between the two.
Give me @AustinCreedWins . #WWERaw
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) February 2, 2021
The #NewDay is here on #RAWTalk and @AustinCreedWins is DEMANDING a match with @ReckoningRTRBTN!
Find out what happens next: https://t.co/AEFWHOuAle pic.twitter.com/MASGvUSonP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 2, 2021
Only if you tryna ruin your win streak, scrub. https://t.co/jTJyP72hAj
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) February 2, 2021
LET’S GO THEN!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/lawtGVZbsb
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) February 2, 2021
https://t.co/TKsPG3XRyz pic.twitter.com/PRID9eUGbm
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) February 2, 2021
Give me @ReckoningRTRBTN https://t.co/OhpDCeSgxb pic.twitter.com/gR5LqJsgfo
— Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) February 2, 2021
See you soon. #RETRIBUTION #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/884mbxtSoQ
— Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) February 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
- Backstage Mood At WWE Royal Rumble Said To Be Most Upbeat In A While
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Decision To Move WWE Network To Peacock, Steroid Use In Wrestling
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)