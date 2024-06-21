wrestling / News

WWE News: Referee Fails On WWE Playlist, Chelsea Green Appears On The Hot Tag

June 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online with 34 minutes of referee fails. You can see the episode below, described as follows:

Referees are sworn to uphold the WWE rulebook, but these referees and guest referees — like CM Punk, The Rock and John Cena — put on the black-and-white stripes and failed to call the match by the book.

– Chelsea Green was a guest on The Hot Tag, and you can watch the episode below:

Chelsea Green, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

