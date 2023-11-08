Referee Ryan Tran On His Future Goals in WWE, Hopes To Work Behind The Scenes

Ryan Tran has been with WWE as a referee for 13 years now, and he recently weighed in his future goals in the company. Tran appeared on the Viet Q Podcast and was asked about what he sees ahead for him in the company. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his future goals: “My goal is to go possibly another ten years. After that, I would like to still be with the company. I do enjoy the beyond the scenes work. Sometimes, I feel I don’t have to be in front of the camera. If I can be the behind the scenes person, putting things together and making sure that the show goes on right. I like the video side, the audio side, the lighting. All that stuff that goes behind the scenes, I enjoy that stuff. I do enjoy working with my co-workers that way and learning those things.”

On continuing to learn new aspects to the business: “In the entertainment business, it’s so much fun, there are so many things to learn. That’s another thing my dad told me, ‘when you’re doing something and learning, you have to learn multiple trades. Never stop learning because you never know what they may need you for.’ That’s also helped me out. I started refereeing, I learned that, I went to wrestling, but I wanted to better myself, so I went to a different school, I learned more, and now that I do this, I learned how to build a ring and tear down a ring, learned how to fix this and that. He’s always taught me to make yourself to where they can’t just release you, fire you, or lose you. They know you’re too important. That’s one thing I’ve taken from him. Him, being an immigrant, coming here with my mom, my two sisters, and myself, with nothing. He made something of himself, he gave me a path, and now it’s my job to create a path for my sons and daughter. I need to open a path for them like he did for me.”