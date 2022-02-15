Reggie Recaptures WWE 24/7 Championship On Raw (Clip)

Reggie is once again your 24/7 Champion after this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Reggie pinned Dana Brooke on tonight’s show during a dinner with her, winning back the title and stiffing her with the bill.

The win marks Reggie’s third run with the championship, and ends Brooks’ run at 84 days. It is the second-longest single run with the title, topped only by Reggie’s first title reign.