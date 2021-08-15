Released WWE Wrestlers Dealing With Visa Issues, Bronson Reed Comments ‘Fun Times’

– Fightful Select has an update on some of the released wrestlers from WWE are dealing with, specifically visa issues. Per the report, a good deal of the wrestlers currently aren’t able to monetize their outside interests in the United States while trying to obtain a visa.

For example, wrestlers who are not United States citizens are given 90 days along with their non-compete clauses, plus an additional 60 days before they have to return to their home country. So, they have about five months to make arrangements to do so. The 90 days is because WWE talents who are under 90-day non-compete clauses are technically still under WWE contract in that timeframe. The extra 60 days is a grace period for the individual to find work or prepare to leave.

Fightful reports this has been a major point of concern for wrestlers they spoke to who have recently been released, including wrestlers who are expected to be in high demand. The currently ongoing global pandemic likely isn’t helping matters.

Former WWE NXT Superstar Bronson Reed appeared to address such issues yesterday on Twitter. He wrote, “Released. An international. During a pandemic. Fun times.” Reed was released by WWE earlier this month. You can view that tweet below: