Rene Dupree Responds to Booker T Criticizing Him Over Goldberg Story

Rene Dupree caused a bit of a stir when he recalled being hurt by Goldberg during his WWE run, and he’s responded to comments by Booker T about it. Dupree discussed his 2003 shoulder dislocation during a match with Goldberg last week on That 90’s Wrestling podcast, which caused Booker to defend Goldberg on his own show.

Dupree returned to the podcast later last week and talked about Booker T’s comments, as you can see below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Booker T taking issue with his comments about Goldberg: “We did this podcast and you gave me random names right and I gave you a random answer. You asked me about the gentleman Goldberg, and I told the only story I had. It’s 18 years ago and the only the reason I bring it up is because it still f**ks me up. I can’t lift dumbbells in the gym, I can’t press dumbbells. I have so much pain in this shoulder from 18 years ago. The reason I got through it is because, and don’t forget I’m still on a full-time schedule, I had to get a cortisone shot to get rid of the pain right. Well anybody who’s knows anything about cortisone shots will tell you that it does more harm than good long term. Listen I don’t follow the internet wrestling community, I had no idea that there was this big f**king thing against Goldberg. I had no idea. Like I told you, I have a business to run. You asked me a question and I gave you the only story I had about the guy.”

On Booker saying that Dupree wishes WWE would bring him back like they did Goldberg: “Okay Book, I was re-signed by the WWE in 2011, okay? Vince McMahon himself called me personally when I was living in Tokyo alright. I signed a 5 year deal, but because I was living in Tokyo I had actually gotten kicked out of the United States. And in order to get back I had to fill out a waiver to get clearance to get back in, because they accused me of being there illegally. So I moved back to Canada and I have had zero interest in coming back to the United States. But they had offered me a contract which was worth 5 times more than the one I had originally signed and that’s the truth.”

On Booker questioning why Dupress didn’t stand up for himself at the time: “How old was I back then? I was 19. I’m a young boy, you shut up and are told what to do and take a ass kicking. Everybody there to this day still walks around on eggshells and they can’t feel comfortable until they’ve earned it.”