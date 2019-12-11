Former WWF Wrestler Rene Goulet Passing Confirmed

– The Cauliflower Alley Club has confirmed the passing of former WWF wrestler and official Rene Goulet. Goulet actually passed away on May 25, but the news was not made public until earlier today (see below). He was 86 years old.

Goulet (real name Robert Bédard) started his wrestling career in the late 1950s. He worked in WWWF where held the tag team titles alongside Karl Gotch. During his career, he also worked as Sgt. Goulet for the AWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Eddie Graham’s Championship Wrestling From Florida.

Additionally, Goulet wrestled Tito Santana in the first WWF match that aired on the USA Network (via PWInsider after the WWF program replaced SCW on the network. He retired from active in-ring competition in 1986. He would continue on in WWE as a road agent before leaving the promotion in 1997.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Rene Goulet.