wrestling / News
Former WWF Wrestler Rene Goulet Passing Confirmed
– The Cauliflower Alley Club has confirmed the passing of former WWF wrestler and official Rene Goulet. Goulet actually passed away on May 25, but the news was not made public until earlier today (see below). He was 86 years old.
Goulet (real name Robert Bédard) started his wrestling career in the late 1950s. He worked in WWWF where held the tag team titles alongside Karl Gotch. During his career, he also worked as Sgt. Goulet for the AWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Eddie Graham’s Championship Wrestling From Florida.
Additionally, Goulet wrestled Tito Santana in the first WWF match that aired on the USA Network (via PWInsider after the WWF program replaced SCW on the network. He retired from active in-ring competition in 1986. He would continue on in WWE as a road agent before leaving the promotion in 1997.
On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the friends, family and fans of Rene Goulet.
Sad news to pass along. We learned that Rene Goulet passed away back on May 25th of this year, but it wasn’t made public until this morning. Rene was a long tenured wrestler with the WWF/E, tag champ and road agent. The CAC offers our deepest sympathies to his family and friends
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Zelina Vega & Andrade React to Suggestion That Charlotte Flair Should Manage Andrade
- Fox News Comments on Lawsuit By Host Over Handling of Sexual Harassment Claim Against Tyrus
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product