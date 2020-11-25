Renee Michelle on Impact Debut: ‘The Money Has Arrived’

– Renee Michelle made her Impact Wrestling debut last night. She cornered Killer Kelly for her match against Kimber Lee. Michelle previously competed in the Mae Young Classic and is also the wife of NXT Superstar Drake Maverick. Michelle commented on her debut later on Twitter.

Kelly will be teaming with Michelle for the Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament, which started last night. Kelly and Michelle’s opening round matchup will take place next week, and they will face Jazz and Jordynne Grace.

Speaking on her appearance last night, Michelle tweeted, “The Money has arrived. You’re welcome.”