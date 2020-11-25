wrestling / News

Renee Michelle on Impact Debut: ‘The Money Has Arrived’

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Renee Michelle Mae Young Classic

– Renee Michelle made her Impact Wrestling debut last night. She cornered Killer Kelly for her match against Kimber Lee. Michelle previously competed in the Mae Young Classic and is also the wife of NXT Superstar Drake Maverick. Michelle commented on her debut later on Twitter.

Kelly will be teaming with Michelle for the Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament, which started last night. Kelly and Michelle’s opening round matchup will take place next week, and they will face Jazz and Jordynne Grace.

Speaking on her appearance last night, Michelle tweeted, “The Money has arrived. You’re welcome.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Renee Michelle, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading