Renee Michelle vs. Delmi Exo Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

Renee Michelle will battle Delmi Exo at MLW Blood & Thunder this Friday. MLW announced the match on Tuesday afternoon for the July 12th taping in St. Petersburg, Florida as you can see below:

Renee Michelle vs. Delmi Exo this Friday in St. Petersburg

MLW today announced Renee Michelle vs. “God Queen” Delmi Exo (with Cesar Duran) at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12.

The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL, will be the battleground this Friday as the newest addition to MLW’s roster, Renee Michelle, makes her highly anticipated debut against the formidable “God Queen” Delmi Exo.

This clash will be filmed as a part of the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the event.

Delmi Exo, known for her dominance and new attitude since joining Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha organization, is set to prove once again why she is one of the most revered fighters in MLW. With Duran as her promoter, Exo vows to reach new heights. A former MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion, Exo’s reign of success speaks for itself… yet she demands more glory and gold.

Renee Michelle, a globetrotting sensation, enters MLW with a wealth of experience from competing in prestigious arenas across Japan, the United Kingdom, and India. Trained by Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears, and mentored by the legendary Joshi pro wrestler Chigusa Nagayo, Renee Michelle is ready for the major leagues.

As the “God Queen” Delmi Exo prepares to defend her turf, questions loom: Will Renee Michelle be ready for the cunning tactics of Cesar Duran? Can she counter the wrath and ferocity of Delmi Exo?