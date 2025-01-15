wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Admits She Has Considered Returning To Commentary
January 15, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Cincy 360 (via Fightful), Renee Paquette said that she has considered returning to commentary and said that she thinks about doing it ‘sometimes’. Paquette did commentary for WWE on NXT, Superstars and eventually Monday Night RAW. She currently works as an interviewer for AEW.
She said: “Sometimes, I think about it. There are aspects that I miss, and obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously. I think about it, sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I’m listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We’ll see.”
