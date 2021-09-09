Renee Paquette To Host New Series On Sirius XM With Miesha Tate

During a clip posted to social media, Renee Paquette announced that she and Miesha Tate will be hosting a new radio show called Throwing Down on Sirius XM’s Fight Nation. It starts this Monday. Busted Open shared the clip, which was sent to them. She said:

“LaGreca, Bubba, hey man! I had to jump on here to make a little breaking news announcement. Joining Fight Nation on Sirius XM. I’ve got a brand new show called Throwing Down with Renee…and Miesha. I am joined by UFC legend, former champion, absolute badass Miesha Tate. We’ve got this brand new show coming your way. We’re going to be discussing all things MMA, combat sports and professional wrestling. Yes! There’s a crap-ton happening in the world of professional wrestling right now, as you two know. So I can’t wait to weigh in on all of that, bring Miesha into the fold, she what she thinks about everything going on in all things professional wrestling. And we’re gonna talk all things MMA as well. So she can kinda show me the ropes through that as I help her navigate professional wrestling. But yeah, cannot wait. So excited to be joining. Check us out Monday, September 13, we’re gonna be live from 2-5 PM ET on Fight Nation. Also, I’m gonna be hanging out with you guys from time to time. A little segment called ‘Keeping it Real with Renee.’ I’m gonna be talking about the things that I liked, maybe some of the things I didn’t like so much in the world of professional wrestling. So I’m excited to be joining you guys. Make some room, move aside, coming in hot, joining everybody on Sirius XM. Can’t wait!“

Here’s the full press release on today’s news from Sirius XM:

MMA Superstar Miesha Tate and Veteran Broadcaster Renee Paquette Team Up for Weekly SiriusXM Show “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha” debuts September 13 on SiriusXM Fight Nation NEW YORK – September 9, 2021 – SiriusXM today announced that former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate and veteran media personality Renee Paquette are teaming up to host an exclusive new show on SiriusXM Fight Nation, SiriusXM’s dedicated combat sports channel. Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha debuts Monday, September 13 and will air live every Monday from 2:00 – 5:00 pm ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation (channel 156). Tate and Paquette will cover the latest news and events from the worlds of MMA and pro wrestling, as well as their passions and interests away from the octagons and rings. “I couldn’t be more excited for the launch of Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha,” said Tate. “This show is going to be unlike any other in the history of SiriusXM so buckle up and enjoy the ride!” “I am beyond excited to be working alongside a badass like Miesha. Two women getting to talk shop in the fight space is going to be so much fun,” said Paquette. “We need more female voices in the combat sports world, and I’m really looking forward to carving our own path. I can’t wait to join the SiriusXM team.” Tate joined SiriusXM Fight Nation in 2017 and is a regular contributor on MMA Today. Inside the octagon, Tate won the UFC Women’s Bantamweight title on March 5, 2016 (UFC 196) when she defeated Holly Holm by technical submission in the fifth round. Tate competed and won titles in Freestyle Cage Fighting and Strikeforce before joining UFC. Prior to her mixed martial arts career, Tate won the state championship as a high school wrestler in Washington and won the silver medal in the 2008 FILA Grappling World Championships. Paquette is a veteran broadcaster and actress, who during her eight-year tenure with WWE became first female commentator on WWE’s popular Raw. Prior to WWE she was a contributor for The Score Television Network and appeared in TV shows including Total Divas. SiriusXM Fight Nation is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on their phones and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Anyone who is not yet a subscriber can download the SXM App and get a free, limited-time preview of SiriusXM.