Renee Young Said To Be Doing Better After Testing Positive For COVID-19

As we reported last week, Renee Young revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, making her one of several WWE employees (including Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble and Kayla Braxton), who did. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Young is doing better now, although she still ‘felt funny’ and her chest felt heavy as of the middle of this week.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley elected to miss the Fyter Fest tapings because of this, as he decided to stay home to take care of her and avoid the risk of exposing AEW to the virus.