wrestling / News
Renee Young Said To Be Doing Better After Testing Positive For COVID-19
July 3, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported last week, Renee Young revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, making her one of several WWE employees (including Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble and Kayla Braxton), who did. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Young is doing better now, although she still ‘felt funny’ and her chest felt heavy as of the middle of this week.
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley elected to miss the Fyter Fest tapings because of this, as he decided to stay home to take care of her and avoid the risk of exposing AEW to the virus.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Allowed Audience Members at Fyter Fest, Audience Members Not Tested for COVID-19, Details on Protocols at Daily’s Place
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Main Roster Superstars Being Upset With Handling of Crisis, Not Being Informed About Positive Test Results
- NXT Wrestler May Have Spoiled Next Week’s Episode of Great American Bash (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Getting Moved To Fight For The Fallen, Update On Moxley Testing For COVID-19