Rev Theory Recorded New Version Of ‘Voices’ Not Knowing Of Randy Orton’s Return

Rev Theory released a new version of Randy Orton’s entrance theme before Survivor Series last year, and they did not not knowing Orton was returning. Guitarist Julien Jorgensen revealed on the High Spot Podcast that the band recorded the new take on the song without being aware that Orton was set to return at the PPV. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On recording the song anew: “It just so happened that I literally said, ‘I want to re-record this song.’ I hadn’t watched wrestling for a few years. I had no idea Randy was even hurt. I had no idea what was going on. I just said to myself, ‘this song needs to be better. It needs a new version.’ That’s how I felt. Whatever was guiding that just so happened to line up. I wish I could tell you we knew, but it’s almost crazier that we didn’t know.”

On people speculating that they knew about Orton’s return: “Once we released it, everyone was like, ‘Do they know something?’ We were like, ‘Yeah, do we know something? Shit. We should start trolling ourselves.’ So we did. We started trolling ourselves and we thought it was hilarious. People thought we knew and we were in on it.

“I hate to break it to people, but it makes it more fun the fact that we had no idea and it was an inner vision that pushed that to come out. It’s a greater picture thing. We get pushed and moved to do certain things beyond our control and it just so happened that it lined up because of that. I didn’t overthink it because we didn’t know something. We weren’t let in on it and we rode that all the way until it came out. We were like, ‘Is he done? He might be done. We don’t know if he’s coming back.’ He came back and jacked. He looked awesome. We couldn’t have been happier.”