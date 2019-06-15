wrestling / News
WWE News: The Revival Thanks Shane McMahon at Live Event, Game Night Returning to Network, R-Truth’s Top 10 Funniest Moments
– As previously reported, Raw tag team champions The Revival defended their belts last night at a WWE live event in Winnipeg, beating the teams of Gallows & Anderson and Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder. WWE released a clip of The Revival at the event where they thanked Shane McMahon during their entrance. You can check out that clip below.
Their focus started on celebrating regaining the #RawTagTeamChampionships and giving thanks to @shanemcmahon, then @DashWilderWWE & @ScottDawsonWWE had to quickly turn their focus elsewhere! #WWEWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/CvS7aIXgIZ
– WWE Network News reports that WWE Game Night will return to the service on Monday, June 17. The episodes were previously available on the Network through the Shorts Collection, but they were removed earlier this year. Recently, WWE has been re-adding content to the Network such as Where Are They Now?, My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar, and more.
– A new WWE Top 10 video was released today featuring R-Truth’s Top 10 Funniest Moments. You can check out the latest video in the player below.
