WWE House Show Results 6.14.19 – Winnipeg, Manitoba: Seth Rollins Beats Baron Corbin in Headliner (Pics, Video)

– The WWE Raw brand held a house show last night in Winnipeg, Manitoba. In the main event, WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins defended his title against Baron Corbin. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful.

* Kalisto defeats Robert Roode

* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat The Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

* Lacey Evans defeats Alexa Bliss and Natalya

* WWE United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) defeats Ricochet

* Cedric Alexander & Ricochet defeat Cesaro & Samoa Joe

* Nikki Cross defeats Tamina

* Raw Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) (c) defeat The Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) and Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Baron Corbin

