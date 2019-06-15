wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 6.14.19 – Winnipeg, Manitoba: Seth Rollins Beats Baron Corbin in Headliner (Pics, Video)
– The WWE Raw brand held a house show last night in Winnipeg, Manitoba. In the main event, WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins defended his title against Baron Corbin. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful.
* Kalisto defeats Robert Roode
* The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeat The Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)
* Lacey Evans defeats Alexa Bliss and Natalya
* WWE United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) defeats Ricochet
* Cedric Alexander & Ricochet defeat Cesaro & Samoa Joe
* Nikki Cross defeats Tamina
* Raw Tag Team Championships: The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) (c) defeat The Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) and Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
* WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Baron Corbin
#WWEWinnipeg The King Slayer #SethRollins burning it down pic.twitter.com/qSKu7Z4sT3
— Seth Rollins World (@UniverseSlayer) June 15, 2019
Seeing Alexa Bliss in always a treat. pic.twitter.com/uSkuuZ8Ui9
— DEREK (@RolandMan0) June 15, 2019
Alexa with coffee in hand cheering on Nikki Cross for the win. pic.twitter.com/ichIWSKzJ7
— DEREK (@RolandMan0) June 15, 2019
WWE Live is Glorious! #wwewinnipeg #wwe #robertroode pic.twitter.com/0KCZawS4vu
— DEREK (@RolandMan0) June 15, 2019
Biggest pop of the night for the Revival. #FTR #wwewinnipeg pic.twitter.com/LvwwxkX0M2
— DEREK (@RolandMan0) June 15, 2019
@CedricAlexander @KingRicochet were awesome together 🙏🏼🔥 #WWEWinnipeg pic.twitter.com/hHiVaa6lzc
— Domenico Slobodian (@DomSanity27) June 15, 2019
