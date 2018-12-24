Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

The Revival vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode Pics and Highlights From Raw

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Scott Dawson Dash Wilder Revival WWE Main Event NXT

– The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) failed in their latest bid to win the Raw tag team titles tonight, losing to reigning champs Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. You can check out some pics and video clips from the match, including the finish, that were posted online below.

You can also check out 411’s live ongoing coverage and results for Raw tonight RIGHT HERE.

article topics :

RAW, The Revival, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading