wrestling / News
RevPro British J Cup 2022 Results: Tournament Winner Crowned, More
The RevPro British J Cup 2022 tournament took place on Saturday night, with the finals determined via a four-way elimination match. You can see the full results from the Stevenage, Hertfordshire show below, courtesy of Cagematch:
* British J Cup 2022 First Round Match: Robbie X def. Connor Mills
* British J Cup 2022 First Round Match: Lee Hunter def. Michael Oku
* British J Cup 2022 First Round Match: Will Kaven def. Luke Jacobs
* British J Cup 2022 First Round Match: Leon Slater def. Lio Rush
* The Legion def. Eddie Dennis, Mad Kurt & Ricky Knight Jr.
* Minoru Suzuki def. Dan Moloney
* British J Cup 2022 Elimination Match: Robbie X def. Lee Hunter and Leon Slater and Will Kaven
