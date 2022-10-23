RevPro British J Cup 2022 Results: Tournament Winner Crowned, More

The RevPro British J Cup 2022 tournament took place on Saturday night, with the finals determined via a four-way elimination match. You can see the full results from the Stevenage, Hertfordshire show below, courtesy of Cagematch:

* British J Cup 2022 First Round Match: Robbie X def. Connor Mills

* British J Cup 2022 First Round Match: Lee Hunter def. Michael Oku

* British J Cup 2022 First Round Match: Will Kaven def. Luke Jacobs

* British J Cup 2022 First Round Match: Leon Slater def. Lio Rush

* The Legion def. Eddie Dennis, Mad Kurt & Ricky Knight Jr.

* Minoru Suzuki def. Dan Moloney

* British J Cup 2022 Elimination Match: Robbie X def. Lee Hunter and Leon Slater and Will Kaven