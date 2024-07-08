RevPro Live In London 87 Results 7.7.24: Luke Jacobs In Main Event, More

RevPro held its Live In London 87 show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on RevPro On Demand, below (per Fightful):

* Zozaya def. Leon Slater

* Ricky Knight Jr. def. Jay Joshua

* Mercedez Blaze def. Ronnie Knocks

* Sunshine Machine def. Young Blood

* Cut Throat Collective def. Kanji & Lucia Lee

* Cruiserweight Scramble Qualifier: Will Kaven def. Robbie X

* Callum Newman def. Connor Mills

* Luke Jacobs def. JJ Gale