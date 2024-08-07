– Amid recent rumors of The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) leaving AEW and being bound for WWE, Rey Fenix shared a message on social media, calling The Lucha Bros. “the best tag team in all the universe.

Rey Fenix wrote, “THE BEST TAGTEAM IN ALL UNIVERSE, YOU, YOU AND YOU 🫵🏻 👉🏻 KNOW IT, ALL YOU KNOW IT, FROM MÉXICO 🇲🇽 THE LUCHA BROTHERS! #AN1M0”

It’s heavily rumored that Fenix and Penta will be leaving AEW once their AEW contracts expire. Also, it’s rumored they’ve already received a preliminary offer from WWE. During their five-year AEW run, the team has held the AEW Tag Team Championships and the World Trios Championships with PAC. Fenix is also a former AEW International Champion.