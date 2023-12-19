wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Signs New Deal With WWE
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
Rey Mysterio has reportedly joined his son Dominik in re-upping with WWE. F4W Online reports that the WWE Hall of Famer has signed a new contract with the company. No word on the details as of yet, and WWE has yet to confirm the news.
As previously reported, Dominik Mysterio has signed a new deal with the company as well.
Mysterio is currently out of action with a knee injury, having last competed at WWE Crown Jewel where he lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul.
