wrestling / News

Dominik Mysterio Signs New Deal with WWE

December 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dominik Mysterio WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Dirty Dom has been locked up for several more years. PWInsider reports that Dominik Mysterio has signed a new deal with WWE, which he is said to have done a month or so ago.

One source noted that it was a five-year contract. While another source confirmed the signing, they could not confirm the length. Mysterio debuted as a wrestler for WWE in 2020.

Joseph Lee

