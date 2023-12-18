wrestling / News
Dominik Mysterio Signs New Deal with WWE
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
Dirty Dom has been locked up for several more years. PWInsider reports that Dominik Mysterio has signed a new deal with WWE, which he is said to have done a month or so ago.
One source noted that it was a five-year contract. While another source confirmed the signing, they could not confirm the length. Mysterio debuted as a wrestler for WWE in 2020.
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton, Xia Li, Samantha Irvin, More Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- More Backstage Details on Kenny Omega Becoming Ill With Diverticulitis
- Mickie James Was Messaged By CM Punk After He Referenced Her On WWE Raw
- Kenny Omega Responds To Fan Accusing Him Of Mocking Brock Lesnar’s Diverticulitis