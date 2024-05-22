Rey Mysterio Weighs In On Dominik’s Heel Turn, Is Proud of His Success

Rey Mysterio recently shared his thoughts on his son Dominik’s success in the wrestling industry and heel turn. Mysterio spoke with the Jaxxon Podcast recently and spoke about Dominik’s entry into the business, his rise in WWE and more. You can see highlights from the discussion below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Dominik getting into the business: “My son was pretty much raised around the business. He was already part of a story angle in WWE in 2003, 2004 with Eddie [Guerrero] and he just grew up around the business. He just never showed any interest not until about the age of 19 and [he] wasn’t good at school, played football but he wasn’t going anywhere, and when he was like, ‘Dad, I want to see if I can break into business …’ So I never expected that from him.”

On Dominik’s success in WWE: “Sure enough, that was when he was 19 years old, he’s 27 now, and in the past three years, he’s had the success that I never had in three years breaking in the business. I mean, times are different, but as a father you can only imagine how proud I am.”

On Dominik getting out from under his shadow: “For my son to come in out of nowhere and not have my style, have a different build — he’s 6’1″, he’s about 190, so it was just … it was very hard for him at the beginning to try to adapt and find his role as a wrestler. The comparisons were … they were made and, of course, he couldn’t live up to it not until we separated and he continued on his own path without having his dad by his side and that was the best thing that could have ever happened to him.”

On Dominik’s heel turn: “It’s crazy to even put a name behind someone that really had the idea of separating us but I think it was just a work of minds put together. I think the main idea behind it was the fact that we try to relate wrestling as much as we can to real life and who doesn’t fight with their kids? Kids always think that they’re right and the father’s wrong. They don’t take advice from the dad and just to be able to portray that story on TV for the fans to view was probably the success of the story.”