Rey Mysterio Pulls From UK Show, No Longer Advertised For WrestleMania Weekend Event

– Rey Mysterio was not able to make his scheduled appearance at 5 Star Wrestling on Thursday night due to a family emergency. Wrestling Inc reports that Mysterio pulled from the show and was replaced by Alberto El Patron, with the audience being told that Mysterio had “an urgent family emergency in San Diego.”

Mysterio, who has been in talks for a WWE return, is also no longer advertised for the CRASH show on April 6th during WrestleMania weekend. The poster for the event no longer features Mysterio, as you can see below. He is still currently set for the March 17th CRASH show in Tijuana and the NJPW show in Long Beach, California on March 25th. He is facing Jushin “Thunder” Liger at the latter show.