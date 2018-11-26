Rey Mysterio Reveals Why He Had to Leave WWE

Rey Mysterio recently spoke to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast (via wrestling-edge.com), and explained why he had to step away from WWE for a while…

“You know I needed to take a break. I needed to rest. I needed to be around my family and just pick up on a lot of things that I had missed out on over the years just being on the road and traveling and dedicating so much time to this sport that I kinda pushed my family aside and don’t get me wrong, my wife has always been very supportive of what I do and my kids as well. But when your kids are young they don’t understand why dad has to leave every week.”