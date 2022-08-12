Rey Mysterio Talks WWE Exit in 2015, Never Had Desire to Go Elsewhere

Rey Mysterio took a three-year break from WWE starting in 2015, but he says he always intended to return. The WWE star recently spoke with The National for a new interview and talked about his departure and the reasons for it, as well as having the chance to perform in Saudi Arabia. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On exiting WWE in 2015: “I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family. But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE. My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE. Now I know the WWE has always been my home. And, not only for me, but for my son as well and for my family. You know, we’ve been part of the WWE brand for 20 years. And, it’s once you get to know family, you just don’t turn away from them.”

On competing in Saudi Arabia: “Through WWE, I was given the opportunity to demonstrate Lucha Libre around the world. But I would have never thought that in Saudi Arabia, fans were going to enjoy watching Lucha Libre and Ray Mysterio, in particular, so that has really blown my mind. And, not only me, when I talked to my wife, when I talk to my son and my daughter, we put those things into perspective and go: ‘Wow, that was really incredible and unbelievable to be able to reach an audience, all the way on the other side of the world’.

“I’m very thankful for not only the support that the fans give me, but the support that they now give my son, because now there’s a legacy that will continue with the Mysterios. I’m very thankful from the heart and I hope to get to see you all soon.”