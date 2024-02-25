Rey Mysterio Attends UFC On ESPN+ 95, Appears In Crowd

Rey Mysterio was in attendance at UFC On ESPN+ 95 in Mexico City. The WWWE Hall of Famer appeared in the crowd on the broadcast for Saturday night’s event, as you can see below.

WWE and UFC have featured stars from the other promotion appearing at their shows over the past month-plus with Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and CM Punk appearing at UFC 298 while Michael Chandler appeared on last week’s WWE Raw and called out Conor McGregor for a UFC fight.