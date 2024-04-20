Rhea Ripley Discusses Her Friendship With Damian Priest

– During a recent live edition of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg in Philadelphia, Rhea Ripley spoke about her long friendship with Damian Priest going back to their WWE NXT days, plus more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rhea Ripley on her friendship with Damian Priest: “Damian and I [had] been really good friends since NXT. We’ve been through everything together. We came to Raw together at the exact same time. … Finn, I connected with over time. Obviously, we kicked Edge out. … We sent him packing so we had a good connection over that.”

Ripley on Dominik Mysterio: “When my Dirty Dom, my Latino Heat — when he decided to be a man, we connected very, very quickly.”

As noted, Rhea Ripley recently suffered a shoulder injury forcing her to vacate her WWE Women’s World Championship earlier this week on Raw.