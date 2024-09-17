Rhea Ripley Got Emotional Over Her Exit From The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley loved her time in The Judgment Day, and she recently recalled getting emotional over her split from the group. Ripley and Damian Priest left the group at SummerSlam 2024, and she spoke about it in an appearance on The Wrestling Classic. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On her split from the stable:“I feel like that [joining the group] was when I started opening up and feeling comfortable going out there in front of the crowd, because I had the boys I could fall back on. So it was really emotional for me. I saw something come out about Judgment Day members, a specific one crying backstage after everything. I’m not ashamed of it. That was me. I was upset.”

On her time in the group: “I felt I could go out there and be a cheeky little menace and get away with it, for real, and have fun with my friends. I loved my time with The Judgment Day. Now, I’m loving my time absolutely brutalizing The Judgment Day. They are not the real Judgment Day. They are street trash.”