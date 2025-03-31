Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Fight To DQ On WWE Raw, Ripley Lays Out SKY & Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley did not win the WWE Women’s World Title on this weeks Raw thanks to a DQ, but she stood tall to end the episode. Monday’s show saw Ripley challenge IYO SKY in the main event for the title, with Bianca Belair serving as the guest referee.

The match went to a double disqualification as called by Belair after both Ripley and SKY accidentally hit her in successive sequences. An incensed Ripley then attacked both SKY and Belair, laying them out and posing with the title to end the show.

SKY is currently announced to defend the title against Belair at WrestleMania 41, though Ripley has been aggressively making her case to be part of the match as well.

It's ALL about the Women's World Championship right now on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/agXYFxhoTp — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2025