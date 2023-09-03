– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley overcame the challenge of Raquel Rodriguez tonight at WWE Payback. Dominik Mysterio attempted to get involved to help his “Mami” Ripley. However, after Rodriguez hit Mysterio with the Tejana Bomb, Ripley then hit Rodriguez with the Riptide for the three count to retain the title.

Rhea Ripley has been champion for 154 days, winning the belt from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39: Night 1. Clips from the Women’s World Title bout are available below. You can follow along with our live WWE Payback coverage here.