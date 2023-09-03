wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Overcomes Raquel Rodriguez, Retains Title at WWE Payback (Pics, Video)
– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley overcame the challenge of Raquel Rodriguez tonight at WWE Payback. Dominik Mysterio attempted to get involved to help his “Mami” Ripley. However, after Rodriguez hit Mysterio with the Tejana Bomb, Ripley then hit Rodriguez with the Riptide for the three count to retain the title.
Rhea Ripley has been champion for 154 days, winning the belt from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39: Night 1. Clips from the Women’s World Title bout are available below. You can follow along with our live WWE Payback coverage here.
Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE gets introduced as only @SamanthatheBomb can at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/Rb4RVNheRK
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
With the #WomensTitle on the line at #WWEPayback, @RheaRipley_WWE is determined against @RaquelWWE! pic.twitter.com/LAx626N5Ea
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
It's @DomMysterio35!!!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/saSqMDIBmT
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
MAMI RULES#AndStill #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/W8koJPokHJ
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
