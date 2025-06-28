wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Overcomes Raquel Rodriguez in Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh
– Rhea Ripley won the first ever Street Fight in Riyadh at today’s WWE Night of Champions event. Ripley picked up the win at today’s premium live event, beating reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez.
Roxanne Perez interfered during the bout, attempting to offer assistance to Rodriguez, but to no avail. Ripley eventually picked up the pinfall win after hitting an Avalanche Riptide variation on Rodriguez using a table that was position on the top rope.
Ripley now looks to regain the Women’s World Championship, which she lost to Iyo Sky earlier this year. You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh is available HERE.
