Rhea Ripley Pulled From Tonight’s Raw, WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match Delayed

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships were not defended as planned on Raw due to Rhea Ripley being unable to compete. Ripley and Liv Morgan were supposed to challenge Sasha Banks and Naomi on tonight’s show, but Noami instead faced Liv Morgan and picked up a win. The announcers noted that Ripley was off the show due to being “in protocol” and the match is now set for next week.

