Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bayley, & Ricochet Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
April 23, 2023
– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez posing with her new title belt, Bayley playing with her new pet kitten, Ricochet living his best life, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford proving how they don’t skip leg day, Iyo Sky, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/WZYEkLs2ph pic.twitter.com/FxrTNQLRmT
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2023
