– WWE.com has confirmed three new matchups for next week’s edition of WWE Raw. Rhea Ripley faces Natalya in a singles rematch from Night of Championship.

Also set for Raw, Trish Stratus faces Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Lastly, Matt Riddle faces Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match. Here’s the announcements and updated lineup:

Rhea Ripley to battle Natalya in Night of Champions rematch

This Monday, Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley will battle against Natalya. The rivals met at WWE Night of Champions in May, with Ripley retaining her title in dominant fashion. Does the third-generation Superstar have what it takes to score a high-stakes victory over The Eradicator of The Judgment Day?

Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus looks to punch her ticket to her first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match by taking on Raquel Rodriguez Monday on Raw.

Since betraying Becky Lynch and Lita a couple of months ago, Stratus has been on a mission to gain respect as a legend and will look to cement it by defeating Rodriguez en route to becoming Ms. Money in the Bank, July 1 in London.

Stratus has also aligned with the bruising Zoey Stark who has already qualified for the match, making them one of the most dangerous duos on the red brand.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is attempting to regain some momentum after having to relinquish the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships due to Liv Morgan’s injury.

Matt Riddle seeks to snap Ludwig Kaiser’s leg as well

Since arriving on Raw, Intercontinental Champion Gunther and his Imperium cohort have been ruling the roost. That is until they ran into the Original Bro, Matt Riddle.

Riddle has seemingly gotten the nerve of Gunther as The Ring General prevented The Original Bro from winning a Battle Royal that would have gifted Riddle a chance at the Intercontinental Title at WWE Night of Champions.

Since then, Riddle has been on the warpath with Imperium, attacking Giovanni Vinci backstage and snapping the Imperium member’s leg.

Now, The Original Bro looks to do the same to Vinci’s teammate Ludwig Kaiser, hoping to catch the eye of The Ring General.

