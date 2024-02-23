Rhea Ripley Previews Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, Talks Liv Morgan’s ‘Revenge Tour’

Rhea Ripley will be paying attention to the women’s Chamber match at Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, and she recently talked about the competitors in the bout. The winner of the Chamber match will go on to challenge Ripley (or Nia Jax) at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Women’s World Championship and on WWE’s The Bump, Ripley spoke about the various competitors as well as Liv Morgan saying that she’s out for revenge against Ripley for putting her on the shelf. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On who she’s keeping her eye on in the match: “They’re all credible in their own different ways. They’re all threats. Liv [Morgan], she has it out to get me. I don’t blame her, but that’s a long story. Then we have Bianca [Belair]. She is absolutely amazing. She’s The EST of WWE. She’s going to be a challenger as well. Becky Lynch, someone who continuously likes to cut me off when I’m talking and just runs her mouth about me. She’s also made quite a name for herself here in the WWE. She’s done a lot here, but it’s Mami’s time.”

On Morgan’s ‘revenge tour’ against Ripley: “It’s cute — ‘Revenge Tour.’ WWE should make that into a shirt. I might wear one. I understand why she’s on this revenge tour. I understand why she’s out to get me. We were a semi-successful tag team in Liv 4 Brutality, and our connection was fantastic. We meshed together really, really well. I have to say that because it’s true. I’m not going to lie about it, but once I saw the bigger picture, and I realized that I wasn’t going to accomplish anything being in that tag team, I obviously had to make the smarter decision for myself. I’m so sick of losing. I’m so sick of being the underdog, and, like Becky [Lynch] would put it, being on bottom. So I don’t understand really why the revenge tour is towards me. It’s a little bit stupid to me, don’t you think?”