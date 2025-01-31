Rhino Explains How His Gore Is Different Than a Spear

Rhino has a simple reason for his argument that no one has ever kicked out of his Gore finishing maneuver. The WWE, TNA and ECW alumnus spoke with MuscleManMalcolm and was asked about the difference between his Gore and a Spear. You can see his quippy explanation highlights below (via Fightful):

On the difference between the moves: “Well, if someone kicks out, then it’s a Spear. No one’s ever kicked out of the Gore.

On The Rock kicking his Gore: “That was a Spear. That’s the difference. No one has ever kicked out of the Gore. So, if I Gore someone, and I cover them, and, ‘1-2-‘ and they kick out, which very rarely happens, then I hit a Spear.”