UK Stars Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, Molly Spartan Attend WWE NXT Taping

A few UK independent stars showed up to watch this week’s WWE NXT taping in Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, and Molly Spartan. As you can see below, the trio were in seen in attendance at Tuesday’s taping, watching from the audience seats.

Rhio is the current PROGRESS Women’s Champion while Mayfairs is a regular for PROGRESS. Spartan has worked for Insane Championship Wrestling, TNT, Blockbuster Pro, and more. No word as of yet on if they were just visiting or there’s something more to it.

It's been a while since I've had the chance to give a @sarahschreib appreciation post ( Rhio guest appearance in the background) #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/XLCMC6iz4H — Chip (@Evitcefed) November 20, 2024